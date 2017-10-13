The Latest: NH Democrats want health care rate protections

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on New Hampshire's response by President Donald Trump's decision to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The Democratic leadership in the New Hampshire legislature is calling on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to protect the state's residents from possible rate increases resulting from President Donald Trump's decision to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law.

House and Senate leaders issued a joint statement Friday demanding that Sununu and the Republican-controlled legislature pass a reinsurance program so that residents whose premiums go up can get some relief.

They are also calling on state Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to sue the Trump administration to protect cost-sharing reductions targeted by the president.

___

10:46 a.m.

Several members of New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation are criticizing the announcement by President Donald Trump that his administration is going to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law, saying it would only raise rates for millions of Americans.

The Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement Thursday. The White House, in a separate statement, said the government cannot legally continue to pay the so-called cost-sharing subsidies because they lack a formal authorization by Congress.