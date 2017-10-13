The Latest: Sheriff: Violence part of NC prison break plan

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Latest on an attempted escape from a North Carolina prison that killed two employees (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The sheriff investigating two slayings and a dozen injuries at a North Carolina prison says inmates plotted an attempted escape knowing they would have to hurt some prison employees.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright said Friday that investigators believe four inmates planned their breakout by starting a fire inside a sewing plant to divert guards, then running through a loading dock to reach the fence. The plot was foiled and all inmates have since been accounted for.

Two other workers at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City were in critical condition and one in fair condition Friday.

Cartwright says stabbing or slashing wounds predominated. He says some people suffered smoke inhalation, but the fire didn't cause seriously burns. The sheriff says none of the injured suffered gunshot wounds, but wouldn't say whether guards fired on inmates to stop the attempted breakout.

___

5:30 a.m.

Authorities have identified two employees killed during an attempted inmate escape from a North Carolina prison.

The state Department of Public Safety says in a news release 35-year-old Justin Smith and 50-year-old Veronica Darden were killed Thursday during the attempted breakout from Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.

Authorities say Smith was a correctional officer at the prison's sewing plant, where Darden trained inmates. Details of their deaths weren't released.

Prison officials say inmates started a fire at the prison sewing plant. Authorities said three other employees remained hospitalized, and four inmates were treated for injuries.