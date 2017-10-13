The Latest: Slain New Orleans officer 29, left wife, 2 kids

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on New Orleans police officer killed (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

New Orleans police say the officer shot and killed while on patrol early Friday was 29 years old and leaves a wife and two children, aged 5 and 2. He's identified as Officer Marcus McNeil, a three-year veteran assigned since July 2015 to the eastern New Orleans district where he was killed.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said at a 3:30 a.m. news conference that McNeil was shot when he and three other officers on routine patrol got out of their car to investigate something suspicious shortly after midnight.

He says McNeil collapsed on the scene and died at a hospital.

He says one or more officers fired back, wounding the suspect, who fled into an apartment. Harrison says police negotiators eventually persuaded him to give up.

Harrison says the 30-year-old suspect was shot several times and is under arrest at the city's trauma hospital.

___

7:20 a.m.

A New Orleans police officer was shot and killed early Friday while patrolling the city's east side, police said.

The accused shooter was also shot when officers returned fire, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison told reporters at an early morning news conference.

At least one — possibly two — officers returned fire "and our officer collapsed right there on the scene," Harrison said.

"We are all grieving," Harrison said. "Our department is grieving, our city is grieving and this family is grieving so we ask the city to pray for us and keep us in our thoughts and prayers."