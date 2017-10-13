The Latest: Social Security benefits to rise 2 per cent

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Social Security's cost-of-living increase (all times local):

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees will get a 2 per cent increase in benefits next year. It's the largest increase since 2012, but comes to only $25 a month for the average beneficiary.

The Social Security Administration announced the cost-of-living increase Friday.

The COLA affects benefits for more than 70 million U.S. residents, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees. That's about one in five Americans.