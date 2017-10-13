The Latest: Social Security benefits to rise 2 per cent
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Latest on Social Security's cost-of-living increase (all times local):
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees will get a 2
The Social Security Administration announced the cost-of-living increase Friday.
The COLA affects benefits for more than 70 million U.S. residents, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees. That's about one in five Americans.
By law, the COLA is based on a broad measure of consumer prices generated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Advocates for seniors claim the inflation index doesn't accurately capture rising prices faced by seniors, especially for health
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax taxi driver gets no jail time on sex assault conviction against 19-year-old passenger
-
Woman catches man masturbating in parkade at Halifax Shopping Centre
-
Young man, woman charged after numerous guns found inside Nova Scotia home
-
Convicted murderer William Sandeson's appeal process slow moving