The Latest: Suspect sought in deadly Aliso Viejo shooting

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — The Latest on an Orange County shooting that killed two people, wounded two others (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

The hunt is on for a man authorities believe killed two people and critically wounded two others in an upscale Orange County community.

The Sheriff's Department says 26-year-old Luke William Ferguson is the suspect. He's 6-foot-1, weighs 200 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say some kind of argument led to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in Aliso Viejo.

A man and woman were killed in a home and two men in their 50s remain hospitalized.

___

6:09 p.m.

A shooting in Orange County has left two people dead and two wounded.

The Sheriff's Department says an argument led to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in an upscale community called The Hamptons in Aliso Viejo.

A man and woman were killed and two men in their 50s were taken to the hospital.

There's no immediate word on their conditions.