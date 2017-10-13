The Latest: The Latest: Ophelia picks up speed over Atlantic
MIAMI — The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):
5 p.m.
Hurricane Ophelia is continuing to pack a punch as it accelerates to the east-northeast across the Atlantic.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ophelia is still far out at sea and no threat to land, some 480 miles (770
On Friday afternoon, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) and was moving to the east-northeast at 13 mph (20 kph). The Miami-based hurricane
11 a.m.
Category 2 Hurricane Ophelia is forecast to remain a powerful storm for the next few days as it churns across the northeastern Atlantic.
The storm, which poses no immediate threat to land, was located Friday about 545 miles (875
There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says tropical storm-force winds are possible throughout the Azores beginning late Saturday. Ophelia is expected to produce total rainfall of 2-4 inches (50-100 millimeters) over the southeastern Azores through Saturday night.
The five-day forecast, which can change, has the storm or its remnants nearing the British Isles by Monday morning.
