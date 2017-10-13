The Latest: Trump says people using 'Merry Christmas' again

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's speech to the Values Voters (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump reviewed his accomplishments this year in a speech to social conservatives.

Trump told the annual Values Voter summit in Washington he's followed through on promise after promise since taking office.

Trump mentioned his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. He says Gorsuch is in the mould of Justice Antonin Scalia, the conservative whose death in February 2016 created the vacancy on the high court that Trump was able to fill.

Trump also said he's "stopping cold" attacks on Judeo-Christian values.

He says people are saying "Merry Christmas" again. He adds his hope that Congress will give the American people a Christmas gift by passing his tax cut proposal.

___

10:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump plans to promote his first-year accomplishments and argue for his tax plan to conservatives on Friday.

Trump is addressing the annual Values Voter summit in Washington. The event is sponsored by the Family Research Council.

The president's speech follows his decision to halt federal subsidies to health insurers under the "Obamacare" law. The White House says Congress must appropriate the $7 billion in subsidies, which have stabilized the health care markets.