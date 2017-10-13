The Latest: Vegas authorities stand by shooting timeline

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the Las Vegas shooting (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Las Vegas authorities say they stand by their timeline of the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, which has been disputed by the hotel where the gunman opened fire.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Friday that Stephen Paddock rained down bullets on a concert crowd starting at 10:05 p.m. Oct. 1. He has said that six minutes earlier, Paddock sprayed 200 rounds from his Mandalay Bay room into the hallway, hitting a security guard in the leg.

That timeline released earlier this week differed from a week ago, when authorities said the guard was shot after Paddock opened fire on the crowd.

The changes led to questions about why police and hotel security weren't able to stop Paddock sooner.

Lombardo pushed back against criticism over the timeline, saying he was "absolutely offended" over any suggestion that authorities bungled the response.

Mandalay Bay officials have disputed whether six minutes actually passed between the first gunfire in the hallway and the start of the concert rampage.

___

11:30 a.m.

Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter had no visual abnormalities in his brain.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Friday that Stephen Paddock that an autopsy found nothing unusual during a visual inspection, but his brain was shipped to a facility to look for any minute problems.

Authorities haven't determined why Paddock opened fire on a concert crowd, killing 58 people before shooting himself. Some believed an autopsy could shed light on any medical problems that could have contributed.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse says investigators have found no signs that Paddock had ideologies or connections to any groups.

___

11:15 a.m.

Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter fired at aviation fuel tanks "with intent."

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Friday that Stephen Paddock shot at the fuel tanks at McCarran International Airport near the Mandalay Bay hotel, where he opened fire onto a concert crowd below.

Paddock killed 58 people before shooting himself.

Lombardo says the airport is reviewing safety measures and has contacted experts in fuel storage but that there's a low probability aviation fuel could be ignited by gunfire.

The sheriff says 45 people injured in the massacre Oct. 1 remain hospitalized in critical condition.

___

12:20 a.m.

Nearly two weeks after the Las Vegas mass shooting, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts.

Las Vegas police are expected to release new information about the case Friday after a week that has seen the timeline of the shooting shift almost daily, raising questions about whether authorities could have done more to stop the gunman before he killed 58 people.

On Monday, police said Stephen Paddock sprayed 200 rounds into the hallway, wounding an unarmed security guard in the leg. They said six minutes later, he unleashed his barrage of bullets on the festival crowd and then took his own life.