Trump takes a field trip to Secret Service training site
BELTSVILLE, Md. — President Donald Trump is checking out the U.S. Secret Service training site near Washington.
The federal agency is charged with providing around-the-clock security for the president, first lady and immediate family members.
Trump was accompanied to the sprawling facility in Beltsville, Maryland, by his wife, Melania.
Their first stop Friday was a canine training facility. Trump was also expected to visit a vehicle training course.
One of the limousines at the vehicle course is a 1993 Cadillac that was last used by President Bill Clinton.
