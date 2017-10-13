Trump to promote tax plan in address to conservatives

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to promote his first-year accomplishments and argue for his tax plan to conservatives on Friday.

Trump is addressing the annual Values Voter summit in Washington. The event is sponsored by the Family Research Council.

The president's speech follows his decision to halt federal subsidies to health insurers under the "Obamacare" law. The White House says Congress must appropriate the $7 billion in subsidies, which have stabilized the health care markets.