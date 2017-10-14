$1M lottery winner disputes attempted shoplifting conviction
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An attorney for a $1 million lottery winner accused of trying to steal $80 worth of lipstick from a New Hampshire department store says she will appeal her conviction.
Attorney Patrick Arnold tells the Eagle Tribune the accusation against Yokatia Rodriguez stems from a "misunderstanding that could happen to anyone."
Rodriguez was found guilty in a Salem, New Hampshire court earlier this week of attempted shoplifting. Arnold says she will appeal the verdict in Superior Court.
The 40-year-old Tewksbury woman was accused in December of trying to leave a Kohl's store without paying for some items in her cart. A receipt showed she paid for nearly $520 worth of stuff, but not $80 worth of lipsticks.
Arnold says Rodriguez "looks forward to her day in Superior Court."
Information from: Eagle Tribune (North Andover, Mass.), http://www.eagletribune.com
