2 wounded in Warsaw shooting; suspect at large

WARSAW, Poland — Police say they are looking for a man who opened fire with a gun in east Warsaw and wounded two people.

Warsaw police spokeswoman Anna Kedzierzawska said a passenger entering a car received a head injury and the car's driver was hit in the arm during Saturday's shooting in the Szmulowizna district.

Both were hospitalized and the suspected gunman fled.

Police suspect the gunfire resulted from criminal activity unrelated to terrorism or shady financial dealings.