4 women sue Detroit Free Press in pay discrimination lawsuit
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — Four female photo journalists have filed a pay discrimination lawsuit in federal court against the Detroit Free Press.
Former and current staff members allege in Friday's complaint that the newspaper underpaid them because they're women.
The lawsuit follows a study this year by the newspaper's union analyzing pay data. It shows the median wage for men was higher than for women in almost every job category at the newspaper.
For example, the lawsuit says male photographers make over $4 an hour more than female photographers.
Free Press editor and
A spokeswoman for newspaper parent company Gannett, also named in the lawsuit, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Police identify man wanted after Nova Scotia bar employee assaulted, forced into room
-
Halifax-area doctor acquitted of fraud, unlawful possession of narcotics
-
‘We’re looking forward to a new lease on life:’ Joshua Boyle after five-year kidnapping nightmare