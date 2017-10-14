5 arrested after latest St. Louis-area protests

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested five people in Ferguson following the latest round of protests over a white former St. Louis police officer's acquittal last month in a black suspect's shooting death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police told about 50 protesters gathered Friday outside the Ferguson police station to leave several times.

The newspaper reports that most people moved to the sidewalk, but a few remained. Police made the arrests about 40 minutes after the crowd gathered.

Protests have been occurring in the St. Louis area since mid-September, when a judge acquitted Jason Stockley. He was charged with first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.