7 killed in Kenya high school shooting during raid
NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenya police official says seven people, including six students, have been shot dead when herdsmen from
Regional criminal investigations chief Gideon Kibunja said Saturday's dawn attack occurred at Lokichogio Mixed Secondary School near the countries' border.
Kibunja says a key suspect is a senior at the school who was suspended last week after he was found fighting and had vowed to take revenge.
The incident comes a month after a high school girl was charged with murdering nine of her colleagues in a fire at a Nairobi boarding school
Kenya's border areas are littered with firearms from
