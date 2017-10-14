Anti-migrant German party weakened on eve of key state vote
BERLIN — Three weeks after sweeping into Germany's national parliament for the first time, an anti-immigration party is poised for a weaker result in an upcoming state election.
Alternative for Germany received almost 13
A number of members have since left the party, including figurehead Frauke Petry and lawmakers in several state parliaments, with many citing AfD's right-ward drift.
Recent polls predict AfD will take about 7
About 6.1 million residents are eligible to vote. Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats hope to oust the Social Democrats of Lower-Saxony governor Stephan Weil.
