Anti-migrant German party weakened on eve of key state vote

BERLIN — Three weeks after sweeping into Germany's national parliament for the first time, an anti-immigration party is poised for a weaker result in an upcoming state election.

Alternative for Germany received almost 13 per cent of the vote in a Sept. 24 federal election, making it the third-strongest party in the Bundestag.

A number of members have since left the party, including figurehead Frauke Petry and lawmakers in several state parliaments, with many citing AfD's right-ward drift.

Recent polls predict AfD will take about 7 per cent of Sunday's vote in the northern state of Lower-Saxony. It needs 5 per cent to get into the state parliament.