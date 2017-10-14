News / World

Anti-migrant German party weakened on eve of key state vote

FILE In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, Lower Saxony top candidate of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party, AfD, Dana Guth, speaks during an election campaign event in Braunschweig, Germany. Three weeks after sweeping into the national parliament for the first time, the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party is poised for a weaker result in a state election in Lower Saxony Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. ( Peter Steffen/dpa via AP,file)

BERLIN — Three weeks after sweeping into Germany's national parliament for the first time, an anti-immigration party is poised for a weaker result in an upcoming state election.

Alternative for Germany received almost 13 per cent of the vote in a Sept. 24 federal election, making it the third-strongest party in the Bundestag.

A number of members have since left the party, including figurehead Frauke Petry and lawmakers in several state parliaments, with many citing AfD's right-ward drift.

Recent polls predict AfD will take about 7 per cent of Sunday's vote in the northern state of Lower-Saxony. It needs 5 per cent to get into the state parliament.

About 6.1 million residents are eligible to vote. Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats hope to oust the Social Democrats of Lower-Saxony governor Stephan Weil.

