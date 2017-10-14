High school lockdown drill turns real when handgun found
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.
The Dispatch reports Walnut Ridge High School
The school was about to send students inside for a reverse evacuation and lockdown drill around 1 p.m. when the principal was told a student had a gun. The student fled, leaving the backpack behind, after learning police had been called. He was later arrested by a motorcycle officer.
Students were sent back into the building and remained on lockdown until around 2:30 p.m.
Officials say the away game at Columbus South High School was
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
