Historical society cancels cemetery tours after complaints
A
A
Share via Email
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A western Pennsylvania historical society has
The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reports that the Monongahela Area Historical Society announced Thursday night on Facebook that the Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 tours of Mt. Zion Cemetery in Nottingham Township had been
Melissa Haywood Young of Finleyville, who has family members buried at Mt. Zion, commended the society for what she called "compassion and
Monongahela Cemetery earlier rejected proposed tours and the Monongahela Ministerial Association also complained before the tours were relocated to Mt. Zion.
___
Information from: Observer-Reporter, http://www.observer-reporter.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Family's home trashed and ransacked in 'horrific' rental-gone-wrong
-
Halifax taxi driver gets no jail time on sex assault conviction against 19-year-old passenger
-
Police identify man wanted after Nova Scotia bar employee assaulted, forced into room