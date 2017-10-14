News / World

Hundreds attend service for victim of Las Vegas shooting

Larry Hubbard speaks during a memorial service held for church member and shooting victim Rhonda LeRocque, in the auditorium of Tewksbury Memorial High School Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. LeRocque, 42, was vacationing in Las Vegas with her husband, daughter and father-in-law where she was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Hundreds of people have gathered to remember a 42-year-old Massachusetts woman who was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.

The service for Rhonda LeRocque was held Saturday in the auditorium of Tewksbury Memorial High School.

WBZ-TV reports that the Tewksbury woman was remembered as a "fireball" and loving woman with a deep faith.

A wake was held on Friday afternoon at the Nicholas Funeral Parlor in Wilmington.

LeRocque's mother, Priscilla Champagne, says her daughter was at the concert with her husband, Jason, their 6-year-old daughter and her father-in law.

The daughter and father-in-law left the event before the shots were fired.

Champagne says LeRocque's husband was next to her when she was shot.

