Latest disasters stir Katrina veterans' hopes, hard memories

NEW ORLEANS — Survivors of Hurricane Katrina have some hard-earned do's and don'ts they can share with people recovering from this year's storms.

Don't give up. Do get counselling . Count on community support, help out all you can in the meantime. And don't look back.

It took months and even years for people to recover after losing their homes to floods in New Orleans. Police fielded increasing numbers of suicide calls. And, long after the flooding subsided, people began showing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.