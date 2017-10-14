Latest disasters stir Katrina veterans' hopes, hard memories
NEW ORLEANS — Survivors of Hurricane Katrina have some hard-earned do's and don'ts they can share with people recovering from this year's storms.
Don't give up. Do get
It took months and even years for people to recover after losing their homes to floods in New Orleans. Police fielded increasing numbers of suicide calls. And, long after the flooding subsided, people began showing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Social worker Cecile Tebo endured it all. She says it's a long journey that "requires tremendous patience and it requires hope."
