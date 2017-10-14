Moldy bread or grain blamed for Canada geese deaths
The state agency is asking the public not to feed waterfowl to help prevent the fungal disease or cause poor nutrition, delayed migration and other problems.
MALONE, N.Y. —
The state Department of Environmental Conservation says an investigation determined the geese died of the fungal disease Aspergillosis, caused by eating
Three dozen Canada geese were found dead in a pond at the Malone Recreation Park in Franklin County near the Canadian border. State wildlife staff in Albany tested the dead birds.
Officials are also asking farmers to dispose of
