No one named Eric tested for DNA in woman's fatal burning

BATESVILLE, Miss. — An investigator says no one named Eric or Derek was tested for DNA evidence in the case of a Mississippi woman who was fatally burned, even though she mentioned those names to firefighters who treated her before she died.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent Tim Douglas testified Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the December 2014 death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.

Prosecutors theorize that Tellis had sex with Chambers before he set her and her car on fire and left her to die along a back road in Courtland, Mississippi.

Firefighters have testified she told them someone named Eric or Derek set her on fire.