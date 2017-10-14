Obama-era officials to discuss national security at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University will be hosting a discussion on national security with four Obama-era officials and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

The school says students can attend the Monday event as part of a program hosted by Harvard's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, a university think-tank .

Others on the panel include former defence Secretary Ash Carter, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz and Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The ex-White House officials also hold positions at Harvard. Maddow is host of her political news program "The Rachel Maddow Show."