Obama-era officials to discuss national security at Harvard
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University will be hosting a discussion on national security with four Obama-era officials and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.
The school says students can attend the Monday event as part of a program hosted by Harvard's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, a university
Others on the panel include former
The ex-White House officials also hold positions at Harvard. Maddow is host of her political news program "The Rachel Maddow Show."
The event is called "Perspectives on National Security" and is being held at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics at 6 p.m. It will also be streamed live online.
