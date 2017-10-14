Poland doctors rally for higher pay, more health care funds

WARSAW, Poland — Hundreds of young doctors are rallying in front of the Polish prime minister's office to demand pay increases and more money for the country's chronically strapped health care system.

The rally held Saturday was a show of support for some 20 junior doctors who have been on a hunger strike at a Warsaw children's hospital for almost two weeks. The doctors are participating in the hunger strike as a protest.

They met with Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and Health Minister Konstanty Radziwill earlier this week, but found the talks unsatisfactory.

They say Poland's health care budget is insufficient and leads to monthlong waits for simple medical procedures.