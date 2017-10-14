Poland's president signs divisive bill on funding NGOs

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's president has signed into law a divisive bill on funding for non-governmental organizations that critics say the conservative government may use to undercut groups it does not approve of.

International human rights organizations and a federation of Poland's NGOs had appealed to President Andrzej Duda to veto the bill, which they saw as harmful to the development of Poland's civil society.

The bill establishes at the prime minister's office a new National Freedom Institute that will distribute funds among the 100,000 NGOs in Poland, focusing on small regional projects and consumer protection.

Critics say women's rights groups and LGBT organizations, unpopular with the predominantly Catholic government, will be overlooked.