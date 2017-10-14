Police asking for footage in search of missing Texas girl
RICHARDSON, Texas — Authorities are asking the public for any surveillance video that might show a vehicle that could be connected to the disappearance of a 3-year-old suburban Dallas girl who was made to stand outside her home in the middle of the night as punishment.
Police in Richardson say about an hour after Sherin Mathews went missing Oct. 7, her family's 2013 maroon Acura SUV left the home.
The girl's father, Wesley Mathews, is charged with child endangerment.
Police say Mathews ordered his daughter to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their home at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk.
