Police: Woman stole credit card as store clerk had seizure

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities in the Salt Lake City area are trying to identify a woman who stole a credit card from the wallet of a convenience store clerk as he was having a seizure.

The Unified Police Department says the woman walked around the counter as the clerk was having a seizure on the floor and took his wallet from his pocket on Oct. 4 at a 7-Eleven store.

Surveillance video shows the woman taking a credit card from the man's wallet, putting it under her arm and walking out of the store. Police say the card was then used to make an online purchase.