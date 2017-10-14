Pumpkin Festival will try to break jack-o-lantern record

LACONIA, N.H. — A New Hampshire city is celebrating a pumpkin festival known for its record-setting jack-o-lanterns three years after violence forced its cancellation.

Organizers of the Pumpkin Festival on Saturday night will try to break the world record number of illuminated jack-o-lanterns.

Keene had hosted the October event since 1991, but violence in 2014 prompted the City Council to reject the festival's permit. Police used tear gas to control crowds during disturbances near Keene State College. More than 170 students were disciplined and several dozen were injured.

The festival has been held in Laconia since 2015.

The festival had been a family friendly event for more than 20 years and broken world records for most lit jack-o-lanterns in one place.