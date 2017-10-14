News / World

Soccer star still leading in Liberia presidential election

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, former soccer star George Weah, presidential candidate for the Coalition for Democratic Change, casts his vote during the residential election in Monrovia, Liberia. Weah has taken an early lead in Liberia's presidential election as the West African nation begins releasing provisional results. The National Election Commission data shared late Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, show Weah ahead in 14 of Liberia's 15 counties while Vice President Joseph Boakai leads in his home county, Lofa. (AP Photo/Abbas Dulleh, File)

MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia's National Election Commission says former international soccer star George Weah is still leading the presidential election with nearly three-quarters of the ballots counted.

The commission on Saturday said Weah, candidate for the Congress for Democratic Change party, had just over 39 per cent of the vote and Vice-President Joseph Boakai had just under 30 per cent .

Charles Brumskine remains in third with almost 10 per cent of the votes.

Liberians voted Tuesday at more than 5,300 polling stations to pick a successor to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first democratically elected woman president.

The race had 20 candidates in all, and observers expect a runoff election will be required. A candidate needs just over 50 per cent to avoid a runoff.

The election's final results must be announced by Oct. 25.

