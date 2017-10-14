Soccer star still leading in Liberia presidential election

MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia's National Election Commission says former international soccer star George Weah is still leading the presidential election with nearly three-quarters of the ballots counted.

The commission on Saturday said Weah, candidate for the Congress for Democratic Change party, had just over 39 per cent of the vote and Vice-President Joseph Boakai had just under 30 per cent .

Charles Brumskine remains in third with almost 10 per cent of the votes.

Liberians voted Tuesday at more than 5,300 polling stations to pick a successor to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first democratically elected woman president.

The race had 20 candidates in all, and observers expect a runoff election will be required. A candidate needs just over 50 per cent to avoid a runoff.