Soccer star still leading in Liberia presidential election
MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia's National Election Commission says former international soccer star George Weah is still leading the presidential election with nearly three-quarters of the ballots counted.
The commission on Saturday said Weah, candidate for the Congress for Democratic Change party, had just over 39
Charles Brumskine remains in third with almost 10
Liberians voted Tuesday at more than 5,300 polling stations to pick a successor to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first democratically elected woman president.
The race had 20 candidates in all, and observers expect a runoff election will be required. A candidate needs just over 50
The election's final results must be announced by Oct. 25.
