Tearful family members mourn 15-year-old killed at school
NEW YORK — Dozens of mourners at a dawn funeral service have grieved a 15-year-old student stabbed to death in a New York City classroom.
Authorities say Matthew McCree was fatally stabbed last month at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in the Bronx by another student believed to be a victim of bullying. Another classmate, who tried to intervene, was critically wounded.
Tearful family members remembered McCree on Saturday as an "awesome kid." His white casket was next to an orange piece of artwork of an oversized basketball featuring the letters "MM".
His grandmother, Opal Smith, says it was his dream to play basketball and attend Fordham University.
An 18-year-old classmate has been charged with stabbing McCree to death.
