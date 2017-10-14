The Latest: Plane crash off Ivory Coast injures at least 6

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — The Latest on Ivory Coast plane crash (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

The spokesman for French forces in Ivory Coast says at least six people were injured when a cargo plane crashed into the sea after taking off from the international airport in Abidjan.

The spokesman says he does not yet have information on the number of dead or number of passengers. Lt. Villain did not give his full name, citing French protocol.

He says the plane was carrying French military cargo. He says the injured have been transported to Abidjan's Port-Bouet camp for treatment.

Witnesses say they saw at least four bodies, but officials have not confirmed it.

___

10:55 a.m.

Witnesses say a cargo plane has crashed into the Atlantic Ocean just after taking off from Ivory Coast's international airport in Abidjan.

The witnesses said they saw at least four bodies, but officials couldn't yet confirm it.

Hundreds of onlookers gathered at the beach Saturday as rescue workers ran to the scene.

Security guards on site said the plane was carrying material for the French army. It was unclear how many people were inside the plane.