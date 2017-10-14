The Latest: Virginia State University campus on lockdown

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Latest on the shooting on the Virginia State University (all times local):

11:50 p.m.

Virginia State University in on lockdown after a shooting on campus.

University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."

A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.

The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school located about 24 miles south of Richmond was celebrating the final day of its homecoming.

No further information was immediately available.

____

1:16 p.m.

