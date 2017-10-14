Trump's speech sparks a new war of wars between US, Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — President Donald Trump's refusal to certify the Iran nuclear deal has sparked a new war of words between the Islamic Republic and America.

Trump's speech on Friday has also fueled the growing mistrust of the United States and a sense of nationalism among Iranians.

The speech has served to unite Iranians across the political spectrum — from Trump's declining to call the Persian Gulf, the waterway through which a third of all oil traded by sea passes, by its name, to undercutting those trying to change Iran's clerically overseen government from within.