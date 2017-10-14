US-backed forces in Syria say 'final' battle for Raqqa is on
BEIRUT — A spokesman for the U.S.-backed forces fighting Islamic State militants in Syria says they are waging the "final" battle to uproot the extremists from the northern city of Raqqa.
Mustafa Bali, the spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said on Saturday that this final battle could take hours or days.
Losing Raqqa, once the de facto capital of its self-proclaimed caliphate, would be a major blow to the militant group.
Bali says IS militants are desperately fighting in a number of
The battle for Raqqa began in June, with heavy street-by-street fighting amid intense U.S.-led coalition airstrikes and shelling. The battle has dragged in the face of stiff resistance from the militants and civilians trapped in the city.
