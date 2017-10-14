Victim of Las Vegas shooting wakes up, takes steps

CROFTON, Md. — A Maryland native who has been in a coma since being injured in a mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas has woken up and taken her first steps.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Tina Frost, the 27-year-old on Friday took three steps to a chair, and three steps back to the bed, with the assistance of nurses. Frost also breathed on her own for six hours. The campaign has so far raised over $528,000 to cover her medical expenses at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.