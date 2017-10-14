Virginia police identify suspect fatally shot by officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police in Virginia have identified a man fatally shot by officers while fleeing from police after a reported sexual assault and robbery in the area.

Police say they received a 911 call on Friday afternoon from a house on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville reporting the sexual assault and armed robbery of a 72-year-old woman.

When officers arrived in the area, they saw a man fitting the description of the suspect on the Rivanna Trail. Police say as the officers approached, the man ran into the river and pointed a gun toward the officers, who opened fire and struck him.

Police have identified the man as 42-year-old J.C. Hawkins of Charlottesville. Police say a handgun was found at the scene.