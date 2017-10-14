Washington house fire kills toddler, infant and 2 adults

KITSAP, Wash. — Two adults and 2 small children are dead after fire roared through a two-story home in a Seattle-area town early Saturday.

The Kitsap Sun reports that sheriff's deputies said a man in his 60s escaped the flames in the Port Orchard home and was treated at a hospital. Sheriff's spokesman Scott Wilson confirmed the dead -- a toddler, an infant, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s -- were members of the same family.