Washington house fire kills toddler, infant and 2 adults
KITSAP, Wash. — Two adults and 2 small children are dead after fire roared through a two-story home in a Seattle-area town early Saturday.
The Kitsap Sun reports that sheriff's deputies said a man in his 60s escaped the flames in the Port Orchard home and was treated at a hospital. Sheriff's spokesman Scott Wilson confirmed the dead -- a toddler, an infant, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s -- were members of the same family.
John Spillinger, who lived next door, told the newspaper that after he called 911 he went outside to find his longtime
