10 Things to Know for Monday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:
1. CREWS MAKE HEADWAY AGAINST WILDFIRES
With the winds dying down, fire officials say they are finally getting the upper hand against the fires that have devastated California's wine country.
2. BOMB BLAST KILLS MORE THAN 270 IN SOMALIA'S CAPITAL
Witnesses describe "unspeakable horrors" at hospitals after the deadliest single attack ever in the Horn of Africa nation.
3. WHOSE MEETING WILL BE CLOSELY WATCHED
There'll likely be a chill in the air when Trump meets with Senate Majority Leader McConnell at the White House.
4. YET ANOTHER ACCUSER SURFACES
British police are investigating three new allegations of sexual assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein, all made by the same woman.
5. AUSTRIA ON COURSE FOR RIGHTWARD TURN
The nation's 31-year-old foreign minister declares victory for his
6. WHICH BELTWAY BROUHAHA ISN'T GOING AWAY
Secretary of State Tillerson, in a news show interview, ducks, dances and sidesteps the question of whether he called Trump a "moron."
7. FED CHAIR SKETCHES BRIGHT OUTLOOK FOR US ECONOMY
Janet Yellen's comments suggest that the central bank will soon resume raising interest rates.
8. WHAT'S ALARMING SCIENTISTS IN ANTARCTIC
Researchers say thousands of chicks from an Adelie penguin colony in the eastern Antarctic died of starvation last summer — the second such die-off in over 40 years.
9. PULITZER-PRIZE WINNING POET, TRANSLATOR DIES AT 96
Richard Wilbur delighted generations of readers and
10. AARON RODGERS INJURED
The Green Bay Packers QB could miss the rest of the season with a broken collarbone.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
After a lifetime in captivity, the children of Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman begin to heal
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming