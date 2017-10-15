Armenian man shot in the head in Warsaw dies
WARSAW, Poland — Prosecutors in Poland say an Armenian man who was shot in the head in Warsaw has died.
The man suffered the fatal injury while getting into a car in east Warsaw on Saturday.
East Warsaw prosecutors' spokesman Michal Sadus said Sunday that the wounded man was known to Poland's police.
The car's driver was shot in the arm.
Police are searching for the gunman and questioning witnesses. A murder charge could bring a lifetime prison sentence.
Warsaw is considered a safe city and shootings are unusual. It saw international gang activity during the political and economic transformations of the 1990s, but police say they have neutralized the gangs.
