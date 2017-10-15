Attorney says juror who hugged family member could be biased

BERLIN, N.H. — A New Hampshire county attorney wants to reconvene and question jurors over concerns that a member of the jury hugged a man acquitted of negligent homicide.

The jury acquitted Randy Baillargeon on Sept. 22 on charges such as negligent homicide involving the 2016 death of Berlin resident Kristen Black.

WMUR-TV reports Coos County Attorney John McCormick said a juror was seen hugging Baillargeon and his family in the parking lot of the courthouse after the acquittal.

McCormick called the hug a "spectacle" and said it shows the jury could have been tainted or biased.

Baillargeon's attorney is fighting McCormick's motion and said it's based on pure speculation.

Police said Baillargeon drove erratically as Black clung to his truck, causing her to fall or jump off the vehicle.

