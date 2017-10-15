Disabled chefs serve as model for change in Morocco
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RABAT, Morocco — A remarkable restaurant in Morocco's capital offers its guests the opportunity to enjoy a full, fresh meal for just $6. But what's most remarkable are its chefs: all are developmentally disabled.
Moroccan salad, grilled meat, Basque rice and lemon mousse are on the menu of the day at the restaurant, part of broader efforts by the Hadaf association that runs it to integrate disabled youth into Moroccan society and the job market, and change perspectives on disability.
Since its opening in April, the restaurant has enjoyed very
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax taxi driver gets no jail time on sex assault conviction against 19-year-old passenger
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
Nova Scotia teen charged with making child porn, sexual assault
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital