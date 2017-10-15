Disabled chefs serve as model for change in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco — A remarkable restaurant in Morocco's capital offers its guests the opportunity to enjoy a full, fresh meal for just $6. But what's most remarkable are its chefs: all are developmentally disabled.

Moroccan salad, grilled meat, Basque rice and lemon mousse are on the menu of the day at the restaurant, part of broader efforts by the Hadaf association that runs it to integrate disabled youth into Moroccan society and the job market, and change perspectives on disability.