Disabled chefs serve as model for change in Morocco

In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 photo, Saad El Saaey, 21, poses for a photo as he prepares a meal at a restaurant in Rabat, Morocco. A remarkable restaurant in Morocco‚Äôs capital offers its guests the opportunity to enjoy a full, fresh meal for just $6. But what‚Äôs most remarkable are its chefs: all are developmentally disabled. Since its opening in April, the restaurant has enjoyed very favorable reviews. Its customers say they appreciate the quality of the food, the low prices and the commitment behind its creation. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

RABAT, Morocco — A remarkable restaurant in Morocco's capital offers its guests the opportunity to enjoy a full, fresh meal for just $6. But what's most remarkable are its chefs: all are developmentally disabled.

Moroccan salad, grilled meat, Basque rice and lemon mousse are on the menu of the day at the restaurant, part of broader efforts by the Hadaf association that runs it to integrate disabled youth into Moroccan society and the job market, and change perspectives on disability.

Since its opening in April, the restaurant has enjoyed very favourable reviews. Its customers say they appreciate the quality of the food, the low prices and the commitment behind its creation. It was created in partnership with a Moroccan state project that aims to improve the economic and social conditions for the poor.

