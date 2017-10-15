Fincher not in Senate race yet, but already drawing contrast

NASHVILLE — Stephen Fincher hasn't yet joined the Republican field running for the U.S. Senate in Tennessee, but that's not keeping him from a drawing stark contrast to a former congressional colleague who wasted little time jumping into the race to succeed retiring Sen. Bob Corker.

Fincher is a gospel-singing farmer from the rural West Tennessee community of Frog Jump. He is wrapping up a statewide tour to discuss whether he should run for Senate. A decision is expected as soon as Tuesday.

Fincher would face Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a suburban Nashville Republican who jumped into the race with a polished campaign video within an hour of Gov. Bill Haslam's announcing that he would not to run.