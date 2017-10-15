Governing party candidate wins Kyrgyz presidential vote
MOSCOW — Preliminary results from the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan show the governing party's candidate winning.
The RIA-Novosti and Interfax news agencies reported that Kyrgyzstan's elections commission said Sunday that Sooronbai Jeenbekov had received about 55
In second place was Omurbek Babanov, one of the former Soviet central Asian republic's richest people. Babanov is the candidate of a party that allies nationalist and business-friendly positions.
Both served as prime ministers under President Almazbek Atambayev. The Kyrgyzstan Constitution allows the president to serve only one six-year term.
A total of 11 candidates were on the ballot.
