Head Start forced to move out after asbestos discovery

IGNACIO, Colo. — A Head Start program on a southern Colorado American Indian reservation unexpectedly closed after asbestos was discovered in a crawl space, leaving about 95 families scrambling to find day care and other services for their children.

The Durango Herald reports the program in Ignacio was forced to move early last week after the Southern Ute Indian Tribe closed the building where it was housed.

The program hopes to reopen by the end of this week, if not sooner, said Eileen Wasserbach, director of Southern Ute Community Action Programs.

Some classrooms will remain in modular classrooms nearby, while about 45 students will move to the Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum.

Head Start is one of six programs operated by the group.

Head Start typically serves about 95 families, or 140 children total, in the Ignacio area.

___