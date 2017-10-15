Hurricane Ophelia heads toward Ireland, then UK
LONDON — Authorities in Britain and Ireland say the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia could bring disruption and damage as the work week gets underway.
Ophelia was a category 2 hurricane Sunday as it moved northeast across the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 105 mph (169 kph).
It is expected to weaken to a storm before hitting land Monday, but U.K. Met office forecaster Luke Miall says it could still pack "hurricane-force" winds.
Ireland's Met Eireann says western counties could get gusts of up to 80 mph (130 kph), with heavy rain and storm surges.
Britain's Met Office has a similar warning for Northern Ireland, and warns of potential power cuts, flying debris and disruption to transport and phone signals. Strong winds could also hit Scotland, Wales and England.
