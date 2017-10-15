News / World

Improving world economy still needs help from low rates

WASHINGTON — The world economy is the healthiest it's been in years but could still use a little help from low-interest rates and higher government spending from countries that can afford it. That from the International Monetary Fund.

The 189-member IMF and its sister agency, the World Bank, wrapped up three days of meetings Saturday.

The IMF expects the global economy to grow 3.6 per cent this year, up from 3.2 per cent in 2016. And three-quarters of the global economy is growing, making this the broadest recovery in a decade.

