Jury to resume deliberations in NYC bombing that hurt 30
NEW YORK — A jury that says its near consensus will resume deliberating the fate of a man charged with planting bombs including one that detonated and injured 30 people in New York City last year.
The Manhattan federal jury will get back to work Monday morning in the trial of 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey.
The Afghanistan-born Rahimi is accused of planting a bomb in Manhattan's Chelsea
Rahimi has pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arrest following the September 2016 attacks.
Prosecutors say Rahimi was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida to plan the bombings.
