Leftist leader, relatives slain in southern Mexico
CHILPANCINGO, Mexico — Authorities in southern Mexico say attackers have killed and burned a regional leftist leader, along with his wife, 94-year-old mother-in-law and driver.
Guerrero state security official Roberto Alvarez Heredia said Sunday the deaths of 50-year-old Ranferi Hernandez Acevedo and those with him have been "totally confirmed." The bodies were found in the township of Ahuacuotzingo in a part of Guerrero disputed by drug gangs. Officials so far have no suspects.
Hernandez Acevedo was a founding member of Mexico's main leftist faction and headed the Democratic Revolution Party for the state. While serving as a state legislator, he fled into exile after clashing with a governor.
Recently he's been a key supporter of presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who also broke away from Democratic Revolution to start a new party.
