Liberia's presidential election likely to need runoff vote
MONROVIA, Liberia — Election officials in Liberia say the presidential election appears headed to a runoff vote.
The head of the National Elections Commission said Sunday that former soccer superstar George Weah maintains his lead in the election, but only has 39
The latest results represent about 95
A runoff vote must be held within two weeks after final results are declared. The winner will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first female president who is stepping down after two terms.
