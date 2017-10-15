Liberia's presidential election likely to need runoff vote

MONROVIA, Liberia — Election officials in Liberia say the presidential election appears headed to a runoff vote.

The head of the National Elections Commission said Sunday that former soccer superstar George Weah maintains his lead in the election, but only has 39 per cent of the vote.

Vice-President Joseph Boakai has about 29 per cent . The remaining votes were spread across a crowded field of 18 other candidates.

The latest results represent about 95 per cent of all ballots cast. Since only 5 per cent are left to count, officials say a second round vote looks likely.