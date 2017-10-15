Life-size Pope cutout stolen from church returned intact

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say a life-size cutout of Pope Francis that was stolen from a New Jersey church during a bingo fundraiser has been returned intact.

New Jersey police say the theft occurred sometime Thursday night at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Gloucester County. A post made on the department's Facebook page the following night said the cutout had been returned, but further details have not been disclosed.

A message seeking comment from church officials was not immediately returned Sunday.